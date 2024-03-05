Sun Today then some Rain Wednesday Evening.

Sunshine with some Clouds moving into the Twin Cities this Tuesday afternoon with Light East Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds pick up a bit on Wednesday from the Southeast at 10 to 15 mph along with Sunshine Wednesday morning then Increasing Clouds Wednesday afternoon with Scattered Rain Showers possible after 6pm Wednesday through 4pm Thursday. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday near 50 degrees.

Cloudy Friday morning with some Flurries then becoming Sunny in the afternoon with a Chilly North Wind at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the low 40s.

Sunshine and Lighter Winds for the Weekend with highs Warming from mid 40s Saturday to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday March 10 meaning Spring Ahead 1 hour before Bed Saturday night.

Saturday March 9….Sunrise 6:35 a.m. & Sunset 6:12 p.m.

Sunday March 10…..Sunrise 7:33 a.m. & Sunset 7:13 p.m.

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday November 3, 2024

