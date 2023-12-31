Sun gradually returns following light snow in the Twin Cities – Chris

Snow lovers can rejoice! Roughly 1″ of snow fell across much of the metro overnight and into early this morning, but take it easy as you venture out. Roads are indeed slick in more spots than not. Slow down, and be sure to give yourself space and time. Clouds will gradually break up later this afternoon, and highs will top out in the upper 20s and right around 30.. This means that skies should be clear by midnight to ring in the new year with temperatures in the lower 20s.

Sunshine is expected to start the new year! Morning temps in the teens and 20s should warm up to right around the freezing point by the first afternoon of 2024. Clouds will return on Tuesday with temperatures just a few degrees warmer into the low to middle 30s. A few midweek flurries can’t be ruled out on Tuesday into Wednesday.

There are signs of patterns changing into the second week of January! There’s a signal for a bigger storm across the Upper Midwest. Per usual, we’re way too far out for details, but it’s something to keep an eye on for anyone living from Detroit to Fargo .