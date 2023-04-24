Sun finally returns with a little warm-up midweek

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for April 24, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you live from the north and east metro to the north and east, you saw more scattered rain and snow showers Monday. This stubborn upper-level low will finally start to pull farther away on Tuesday. It will take most of the clouds with it, but the sky turns partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the middle of the week. Highs get into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then finally return to the 60s on Thursday.

Get ready for another stretch of several cloudy days with scattered rain chances. A broad, slow-moving low once again moves into the upper Midwest and Great Lakes later this week. While this will not be an all day rain, or even heavy rain, every day from Thursday to Monday will have at least some showers. As the low continues to spin over us late next weekend, it could pull down enough cold air for some snow to mix in with the rain. If you are playing along at home, that would mean a rain/snow mix is possible to start May.