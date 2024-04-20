Sun and warmer temps set to return – Chris

It’s a chilly start to the weekend after a dusting of snow overnight. That’ll melt quickly as temperatures rise above freezing by midday. Look for clouds to gradually clear this afternoon as highs reach the upper 40s, to near 50 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows into the low and middle 30s. Some upper 20s will be possible in colder spots outside of the metro.

Sunday will see a return of true sunshine. It will also be warmer as highs make it into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The milder air continues into next week!

Monday begins with sunshine, but clouds will increase ahead of a chance of showers in the evening, mainly along and east of I-35. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 50s and a small shower chance. Sunshine and 60s takes hold for the middle of next week ahead of the next chance for showers and storms by next Friday.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece