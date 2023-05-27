Sun & +80 temps for Memorial Day Weekend
Upcoming Memorial Day Weekend ( May 27,28,29 ) will be Warm with Increasing Humidity by Monday. Highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday then Warmer with highs in the upper 80s Memorial Day Monday. High temperatures near 90 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday with Muggy Conditions and few Isolated T-Storms possible. Scattered T-Storms becoming more widespread Thursday and Friday and Strong T-Storms possible.
Minnesota Lake Temperatures:
Twin Cities and southern MN ( Albert Lea, Madison Lake, Cannon Falls, Slayton ) 65 to 72 degrees.
Central MN ( Spicer, Alexandria, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Brainerd, Nisswa, Isle ) 60 to 68 degrees.
Northern MN ( BWCA, Ely, Grand Rapids, Intl.Falls, Bemidji, Roseau ) 51 to 63 degrees.
TWIN CITIES FORECAST:
TODAY:
Sunny and Warm.
HIGH: 81 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT:
Clear Skies.
LOW: 61 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY:
Sunny and Warmer.
HIGH: 83 Degrees.
Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
LOW: 63 Degrees.
JONATHAN YUHAS