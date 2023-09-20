Summer Temperatures Continue the rest of the Week then T-Storms possible at times this Weekend.

It will be Warmer Today but not as Warm as is last year on this date ( September 20, 2022 ) when it was a Record 92 degrees. Average high this time of September is 71 degrees.

Humidity will Increase this afternoon with Dew Point temperatures approaching 60 degrees Today through Friday and this will bring T-Storms at times with Stronger T-Storms possible Friday evening into Saturday.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy and Warm.

HIGH: 85 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

LOW: 63 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Hazy Sunshine, Breezy, Muggy and Warm.

HIGH: 82 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 62 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY…………….…78 / 62 Partly Cloudy with PM T-Storms. Chance for PM T-Storms is 70%.

SAT.(Fall Begins)….76 / 62 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

SUNDAY………………70 / 58 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

MONDAY…………….69 / 53 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%.

TUESDAY……….……71 / 54 AM Clouds & Scattered Showers then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 70%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 52 and 71 degrees.

