Summer preview now through Thursday

Good evening! Highs today were back into the low-70s for the first time since last November 2nd, 2022. Temperatures tonight will not be as chilly as light night, with metro lows near 50°. Tomorrow we continue to warmup, to near 80° (record high 83°,1968). Wednesday we’re even closer to record warmth, with highs near 82° for the Twin Cities (record high also: 83°, 1968).

Count on a breezy week ahead, but generally very pleasant and summer-like through Thursday. Friday brings the chance for sctd. showers and storms, and transitions us into a much colder weekend forecast. We keep the chance for a wintry mix at times Saturday, with light snow Saturday night into early Sunday, and again a mix at times early Sunday. So enjoy the mild days this week!