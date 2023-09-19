Summer-like warmth returns to Minnesota! Weekend rain chances still on tap – Chris

BACK TO THE 80s! Not the decade, but today’s temperatures did give a bit of that “big hair don’t care” feel. Parts of western Minnesota saw temperatures make it into the lower 90s today. In fact, Madison, MN made it to 95°! WOW!

In the metro, the warmest day of the week will be Wednesday. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures should make it towards the middle 80s, and some upper 80s to the south and west. This continues into Thursday.

By the weekend, the next chances for rain approach Minnesota, and the potential is there for widespread soaking rain, though it isn’t a guarantee quite yet.

As of now, it looks as if Friday will start dry with clouds on the increase. By Friday night into Saturday, widespread showers arrive with off and on rain through Saturday. Shower chances could linger into Sunday and Monday. It’s still far enough out that there will be changes. Still, it’s something to watch for as weekend plans are being made.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece