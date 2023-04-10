Here’s your Monday evening forecast for April 10, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are a handful of river Flood Warnings in effect across parts of southwest Minnesota, and even in the southwest Twin Cities metro. If you live in a river community, pay close attention to river rises this week. The abnormally warm temperatures will melt a lot of the snow, sending many rivers out of their banks. Any additional rain we get by the end of the week will push river levels even higher.

Monday is the first 70° day of the year. A mere eight days after we reached 50° for the first time! Summer-like warmth is likely through the middle of the week. 80° is possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Wednesday, the Twin Cities will be very close to the record high of 83°. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 50s to 60° as well! At the very least, it’s “sleep with the windows open” type of weather, but some might be turning the air conditioning on at some point.

On Thursday, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible north of St. Cloud. That front gets pulled south by Friday, bringing the rain with it. Cold air follows on Saturday and Sunday. It will be cold enough that some snow is possible Saturday night and Sunday night! At this point, any accumulations would be light, and it would disappear quickly.