Summer heat hangs on, but Chris is tracking a severe storm risk

Good Tuesday evening, friends!

Our mild and summer weather pattern continues the next few days. Tonight, we’ll enjoy partly cloudy skies with that late summer mugginess lingering. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday will feel downright steamy with highs soaring to the upper 80s and a bit of humidity hanging around. If you like to sleep to the sound of thunder, you could be in luck as scattered showers could pop up overnight.

Keep an eye on Thursday, though! Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert as developing storms could turn strong to severe. This isn’t a slam dunk forecast as there are still lots of moving variables, so stay aware if planning outdoor events and activities Thursday afternoon. Temps hover in the mid-80s.

After that, we cool down a bit, with rain chances over the weekend and highs settling into the 70s. The system over the weekend has trended southward today, but is still worth watching closely as these types of shifts in forecast guidance are expected at this range. A more clear picture with where the heavy rain could set up will come in over the coming days.

Who’s ready for a refreshing cooldown?

Enjoy the evening!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece