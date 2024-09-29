Summer and fall set to battle it out this week – Chris

Happy Sunday to one and all!

Our beautiful and summer feeling weekend continues as today brings more of the same as yesterday, but a touch cooler — highs in the low 80s and plenty of sun.

Looking ahead to Monday, no real changes to the forecast. It’ll be warm again, but windy conditions might kick up some fire weather concerns. Keep that in mind if you plan on doing any burning. That strong southwest breeze will aid in pushing highs into the middle and upper 80s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we realize an outside shot at reaching 90 degrees for someone in southwestern Minnesota.

After that, I’m seeing fall trying to finally show up, though LATE to its own party, and stumbling in with a bit of back and forth! Tuesday will be mostly sunny, though cooler, with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday could see high in the lower 80s, the back around 70 degrees on Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece