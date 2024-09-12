Summer After Party continues with more 80s.

The Summer of 2024 was not very Hot in the Twin Cities but the Summer 2024 After Party is and making up for some of the Cooler days over this past Summer. Temperatures Summer 2024 have only hit +90 degrees on 7 days compared to 33 days last Summer 2023. Typical Days above 90s per Summer in the Twin Cities is 14 days and the record is 44 days above 90 degrees in 1988. Today’s highs will be in the Twin Cities will range from 85 to 90 degrees with Hazy Sunshine and Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will continue to run 5 to 10 degrees above Average through Friday September 20 ( Average high is 75 and average low is 56 ).

Remains of Tropical Storm Francine will move north into the Ohio River Valley by Friday pushing some Cloudiness along with Increasing Humidity into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Rainfall amounts of +2″ will be possible in Iowa and southern and eastern Wisconsin with lighter amounts of Rain mainly under 1″ with Scattered T-Storms over Minnesota including the Twin Cities Friday evening late into Saturday. Dew Point temperatures will climb from the comfortable 50s Today into the more Humid 60s Friday through the Weekend into early next Week.

Highs next few days will range from mid 80s Friday to upper 70s Saturday then low 80s Sunday and low to mid 80s from Monday to Friday. Severe T-Storms will be possible at times too on Wednesday September 18, Thursday September 19 and Friday September 20. Next Weekend ( September 21/22 ) will be Cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS