Sub-zero wind chills return Saturday night

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for November 30, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Wind chills drop below zero again tonight in the Twin Cities. In parts of central and western Minnesota, they could range from -10° to -15° early Sunday morning. After the cold start, clouds roll in through the afternoon. Light snow develops in western Minnesota before sunset, then spreads east through the evening. Little to no accumulation is expected, and no issues on the roads.

Highs keep climbing little by little. They reach the mid 20s Monday, around 30° Tuesday, and even the low to mid 30s Wednesday morning. A strong low parks itself over the Great Lakes through the middle of the week, driving in more frigid air. Temperatures fall into the 20s Wednesday afternoon, and stay in the 10s again Thursday.