Stronger winds and a few storms possible Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for August 15, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It will be a beautiful evening across Minnesota and Wisconsin, and it’s one of the last truly nice evenings we will have for a bit. Southwest winds start to pick up tonight, pushing more humidity into the region. On Wednesday, it will be a blustery day. Winds could gust up to 45 mph at times through the afternoon, sending high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s. A cold front arrives quickly by the end of the day, with a chance for scattered storms. The better chances for severe weather are north and east of the Twin Cities in the late afternoon and evening. For the metro, stronger storms are possible near and after sunset, with damaging winds being the main concern.

Behind the front, northwest winds bring us a briefly cooler and more comfortable Thursday. Then we watch the heat set in through the weekend. There will likely be a stretch of several days with highs in the low to mid 90s, and humidity will make it feel like 100° or hotter. As of now, the peak days of the heat are likely Monday and Tuesday. Start making plans now to keep those vulnerable groups—the very young, the very old, and your pets—safe during this potential heat wave.