Stronger winds, a few showers return Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for April 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Even though you noticed the breeze Sunday, it was much easier to be outside compared to the last two blustery and chilly days. Winds keep dropping overnight as clouds move in from the west. Temperatures still fall into the mid and upper 30s for most of the state. There is a weak clipper low dropping through the northern United States Monday. Ahead of it, there will be clouds, and southwest winds gusting from 30 to 35 mph at times. Those winds will push highs into the mid and upper 60s before any rain arrives. A few light rain showers are possible after 3:00 PM, mainly from St. Cloud and the Twin Cities into Wisconsin. This will be light rain, and not enough to cancel any events outside.

That low sits over us on Tuesday, spinning in a few more light rain showers. Highs drop closer to 60° Tuesday and Wednesday with northwest winds. The second half of the week will have temperatures back in the 60s, but there will also be better chance for rain and a few storms. Friday should be a pretty wet day, and light rain lingers through the first half of Saturday. Another round of rain and storms is possible on Sunday. There is a small chance for some stronger storms Friday and Sunday, mainly south of the Twin Cities. Those storms could have some small hail and strong winds.