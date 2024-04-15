Strong winds, rounds of rain and storms Tuesday

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for April 15, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of western, central, and southern Minnesota, as well as northwest Wisconsin Tuesday. This does include the entire Twin Cities metro. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

While there have a few light rain showers in the Twin Cities Monday, the heavier rain is on its way Tuesday. The morning commute should be mostly dry in the metro, then we will see several rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms. The rain could be heavy at times. In addition to the rain, strong east-southwest winds could gust up to 50 mph at times. Those winds are strong enough to blow around plastic patio furniture and empty garbage cans. Since the ambient winds will be strong already, any thunderstorm that develops could have severe wind gusts with it. The chances of severe weather are low, but they are possible south of the Twin Cities.

The heaviest rain will be done Tuesday night, followed by lingering light rain on Wednesday. Over an inch of rain is possible along and south of I-94 over the next couple of days. Temperatures fall into the mid 50s through the middle of the week. By Friday and Saturday, highs drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. There could still be some sub-freezing mornings around the state this weekend, including in the Twin Cities. If you got excited and started hooking up hoses outside in the warm air last weekend, make sure to disconnect them.