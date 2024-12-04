Strong winds, falling temperatures Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for December 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin through Wednesday evening. Wind gusts from 45-50 mph are likely.

Strong winds, falling temperatures, sub-zero wind chills, and snow squalls. That is what you can expect Wednesday afternoon and evening.

These snow squalls do trigger alerts on your phone, and for good reason. They create whiteout conditions over small areas, and cause dangerous road conditions. Be very careful driving around this afternoon, because these are possible across central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro.

Temperatures started in the mid 30s in the Twin Cities this morning. By sunset, they will be in the 10s, and wind chills drop below zero. The strong winds—gusting to 50 mph—might dry out roads enough to prevent a flash freeze. However, some icy spots are possible in your neighborhood.

Wind chills stay around -10° in the Twin Cities and -20° in western Minnesota Thursday morning. Tomorrow is going to be another cold day that starts with flurries and ends with some sun. Temperatures will warm up through the end of the week.

If you need to fix or put up Christmas decorations after these strong winds, highs reach the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday and Sunday.