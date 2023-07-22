Strong storms possible this afternoon with summer heat still on tap – Chris

Today is another ideal summer day, though there will be an increased chance for thunderstorms as a disturbance passes from northwest to southeast in the afternoon. Sunshine will be in play for most of the time. Showers and thunderstorms will develop early afternoon to the northwest, and will exit to the south and east after sunset. Much like most days this summer, not everyone will see rain. Many will stay dry. Still, a decent chance for thunderstorms exists, and a few could be severe with hail and wind being the primary players.

Next week is dry, but the HEAT will be the big story and it could be dangerous. Highs in the 90s return Monday and last through the remainder of the forecast. By the middle and end of next week, highs could reach 100 degrees. Into next week, you’ll likely want to make plans to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, consume plenty of water, and plan to wear light colored and loose fitting clothing. This will likely be a period of weather where it is important to check on elderly neighbors and those without AC, and planning ahead to locate cooling centers. Heat is the leading cause of weather related fatalities.