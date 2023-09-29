Strong morning storms finally winding down – Chris

We aren’t completely done just yet, but the seemingly non-stop showers and storms over the last 8 hours are starting to come to an end… or at least a break… across much of the metro. Rainfall amounts at MSP are just shy of 0.90″ as of this writing at 11AM.

Clouds should break a bit for some rays of sunshine this afternoon, but more storms are expected this evening across much of central and northern Minnesota, with a few storms possible in the metro once again as well.

Saturday and Sunday are DRY! So is Monday, but oh man does it get very warm and humid this weekend. Mid 80s are expected for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Sunday could tie and old record at 87 degrees! Another rain maker could arrive by Tuesday night and Wednesday, and temperatures should come down to more seasonable norms by the end of next week.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece