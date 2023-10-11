Strong fall storm to bring heavy rain and wind to Minnesota – Chris

Sunshine and 60s will be the theme this afternoon, and it comes just ahead of a potent fall system that’s slated to bring heavy rain and winds to much of Minnesota.

Thursday starts on a dry, but breezy note. Clouds will increase from the south with some sunshine north of 94. Spotty showers will persist across southern Minnesota as the midday hours approach, and the by the evening commute, rain should begin to fall across the metro as winds increase.

Thursday night and Friday will be raw and blustery as wind driven rain falls across much of the state. It could be heavy at times, with water ponding on roadways. This means you’ll want to give yourself some extra time, especially during the commutes on Friday.

When all is said and done, One to Three inches of much needed rain will have fallen, especially along and south of I-94. One thing to keep in mind is that this will also fall through your gutters and drains, which may have become clogged with the fallen leaves of the season. Take the sunshine this afternoon to clear those gutters and drains to make way for rainwater and avoid potential roof leaks.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece