Stormy 4th of July for Twin Cities.

Today’s Sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s in the Twin Cities is exactly what it is supposed to be like this time of year unfortunately a Storm System ( Low Pressure area on Warm Front ) will be passing through Minnesota 4th of July into Friday bringing periods of Rain and T-Storms with even a some Severe T-Storms with Hail and Heavy Downpours of Rain Thursday afternoon into the evening. Temperatures for July 4 will be below average in the low to mid 70s for highs while average highs this time of year are low to mid 80s.

Increasing Clouds this evening in the Twin Cities with Rain and T-Storms moving into the Metro area by 4 a.m. Thursday and then moving northeast over the Twin Cities mainly between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Heavy Downpours of Rain possible. During the early afternoon may be some Sunshine which will set the area up for possibly Severe T-Storms with Gusty Winds and Hail between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The evening is not a washout but T-Storms will be around the area with 10 p.m. temperatures Thursday around 70 degrees.

Friday morning Showers and T-Storms then slow Clearing Friday afternoon with highs in mid 70s. Partly Cloudy over the Weekend with Scattered T-Storms at times but not all day Rains. JONATHAN YUHAS