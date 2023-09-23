Storms with locally heavy rain likely Saturday night

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for September 23, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rain and storms are starting to move into the Twin Cities Saturday evening. Locally heavy downpours will continue on and off through the night. Farther southwest, there is still a window for severe storms in southwest Minnesota this evening. Those storms could have large hail, strong winds, and possibly an isolated tornado. The severe weather potential is much lower in the Twin Cities, but as those storms move northeast tonight, they will keep fueling heavy rain. By Sunday morning, rain totals could range from 1 to 3 inches across a large portion of Minnesota.

After a couple of sprinkles early Sunday, there could actually be a little sun around the Twin Cities mid to late morning. This large upper-level low will still be spinning over Minnesota, so more clouds will wrap in for the afternoon. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through most of the afternoon in northern and western Minnesota. Later in the day, those should move east into the Twin Cities. If you want to do something outside Sunday around the metro, I would recommend wrapping it up by 4:00 or 5:00 PM.

There is another tropical system across the eastern United States—Tropical Storm Ophelia—and that will slow this upper-level low over the Great Lakes. Rain chances will linger Monday and Tuesday, with only light rain expected. More clouds than sun stay over Minnesota through midweek. By next weekend, south winds will bring more warm weather. Highs could be near 80° next Saturday and Sunday.