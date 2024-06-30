Storms return late Monday with more heavy rain possible

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for June 30, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

After our first dry weekend since May 10 and 11, we are going to enter another soggy stretch of weather in Minnesota. Winds are turning around to the southeast tonight, eventually bringing in more moisture. Most of the daylight hours are dry Monday. Storms develop in western Minnesota Monday afternoon, then spread east toward the Twin Cities in the evening. Some of these storms could have strong winds and hail. More storms are likely Monday night through early Tuesday morning. A few more storms could develop Tuesday afternoon, but those chances are trending lower. All in, Monday night through Tuesday could bring another 1 to 2 inches of rain to parts of Minnesota.

The next shot at heavy rain does arrive for the 4th of July. I still think parades will be fine in the morning and afternoon. Storm chances increase late in the afternoon through the evening. These will likely impact fireworks displays in parts of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. It is still too early in the week to say exactly where. Keep your plans flexible. One thing that is likely is these storms could bring another inch of rain to the region. Rain chances continue through the long holiday weekend.