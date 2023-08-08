Storms drop north to south across Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for August 8, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a slow moving cold front in northern Minnesota. Scattered storms are possible north of Brainerd through Tuesday evening, and some could have heavy rain and gusty winds. As that front drops south tonight, isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible in central Minnesota. The Twin Cities has a shot at the isolated storms Wednesday afternoon. Severe weather chances are very low, but gusty winds and locally heavy rain are possible in the mid to late afternoon.

Overall, this is trending toward a more active stretch of weather with several chances for rain and storms over the next week. Thursday night into Friday is one round of potentially widespread storms. If any of those storms are severe, it would be Thursday evening in western Minnesota. Saturday is a dry day, then more scattered rain and storms are possible on Sunday. Isolated severe storms are possible on Sunday afternoon.