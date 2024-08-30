Storms are done, beautiful Labor Day Weekend

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for August 29, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Severe storms rolled across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Thursday afternoon and evening. There were a few reports of tornadoes around Isanti, River Falls, and Wilson. In the Twin Cities, it was more heavy rain, strong winds, and scattered power outages. Light rain could linger into the early night from the metro to the southeast. Clouds stay over us Friday morning, and then sweet, sweet relief. Labor Day Weekend is beautiful!

Highs drop into the mid and upper 70s Friday afternoon with much lower humidity. It could feel the slightest bit muggy on Saturday as temperatures briefly climb into the low and mid 80s. That is the day to get in the lake or spend it at the pool! There might be a few light rain showers up north Saturday afternoon and evening along a cold front. On the other side of that front, temperatures drop into the low and mid 70s Sunday and Monday with a lot of sun. Even the first day of school looks spectacular across Minnesota!