Still windy but warming into the mid 40s today

Skies will be mainly sunny this afternoon with gusty west-northwest winds at 15-30 mph.

Today’s weather in the Twin Cities will bring the warmest weather in a month with highs in the mid 40s expected this afternoon (it was 47 degrees back on December 28, 2024). The average high for January 28 is 24 degrees and the record high for today is 47 set in 1892. So far, January 2025 is running 4.5 degrees below average in the Twin Cities. Skies will be mainly sunny this afternoon with gusty west-northwest winds at 15-30 mph. Farther north along a line from Duluth to Grand Forks, ND and points north will be 1-3″ of snow with temperatures in the 30s. Partly cloudy tonight and breezy with northwest winds at 10- 15 mph and even some snow flurries possible with lows by sunrise (7:35 a.m.) Wednesday near 30 degrees.

Clouds and some flurries Wednesday morning then partly cloudy to sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lighter winds from the west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Clear skies Wednesday night with southwest winds at 5-15 mph and lows near 30 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas with record highs possible. Forecasting a high of 49 degrees for the Twin Cities on Thursday and the record high for January 30 is 48 degrees set in 1989. Breezy and cooler on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be brisk with cloud and sun mix and gusty southeast winds with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mix of rain and snow on Sunday then gusty west-northwest winds in the afternoon and highs in the mid 30s.

Turning much colder early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday, February 4 in the mid to upper teens along with some flurries and wind-chills below zero both Monday and Tuesday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS