Still very warm, but feeling cooler to end the week – Chris

Congratulations! You’ve made it through the hottest part of this week! This afternoon will still be quite warm. Temperatures will be on either side of 90 for your afternoon highs, and it will still be quite muggy. I like to call it the air you can wear as your clothes stick to you, BUT, it won’t be feeling like the 100s like the past couple of days. Though most will be dry, there will be an isolated chance of an evening thunderstorm, mainly across southern Minnesota. A few storms could become severe with hail and wind once again being the primary risks.

Saturday will feel NICE! The humidity finally takes a dramatic decrease, and that’s couple with sunshine. Morning temps will be in the mid 60s, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Not too bad, right? Sunday features more of the exact same.

Next week starts on a similar note as the weekend, especially Monday, but temperatures and humidity begin to climb by Tuesday, with highs returning to the 90s by Wednesday.