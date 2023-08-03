Steamy this afternoon, but Chris is tracking a chance of widespread rainfall this weekend

Happy Thursday afternoon! We’re inching closer and closer to the weekend, and closer and closer to our next chance of widespread rain.

Things remain rather steamy in the meantime. Afternoon highs are sizzling into the low and middle 90s. Sunshine will be the main story, but don’t be surprised if a stray storm or two goes up closer to the evening.

Friday continues to be steamy! Though slightly cooler than the day before, afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to right around 90° once again. Expect sunshine, but with the humidity a stray pop up storm can never truly be ruled out. Most will stay dry.

The best chance for widespread rains in a long time looks to arrive this weekend. Spotty showers arrive and early as Friday night. Saturday itself looks mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80. Any raindrops will be showery in nature, with several dry hours between waves of rain.

Saturday night into Sunday is when the heaviest rain looks to occur. A wave of low pressure tracking right over southern Minnesota could bring significant rainfall for many, potentially measuring upwards of 1-2 inches. While every drop is beneficial, even this rain event doesn’t look to be drought busting.