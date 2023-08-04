Steamy end to the week as rain maker targets Minnesota this weekend

Friday continues to be steamy! Though slightly cooler than the day before, afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to right around 90° once again. Expect sunshine, but with the humidity a stray pop up storm can never truly be ruled out. Most will stay dry.

The best chance for widespread rains in a long time looks to arrive this weekend. Saturday itself looks to start with sun and clouds will increase into the afternoon. That’s when spotty showers and storms will likely develop. Any raindrops will be showery in nature, with several dry hours between waves of rain. It will be warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday night into Sunday is when the heaviest rain looks to occur. A wave of low pressure tracking right over southern Minnesota could bring significant rainfall for many, especially north of I-94, potentially measuring upwards of 1 inch. While every drop is beneficial, even this rain event doesn’t look to be drought busting.