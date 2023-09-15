Steady rain moving out ahead of a pleasant weekend – Chris

Rain drops are still lingering across southeastern Minnesota going into the afternoon. Meanwhile, a stark clearing line exists west of the metro along a line from Marshall to just west of Duluth.

Skies will gradually become partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures warm into the 70s. One thing to watch for is a chance for another developing line of thunderstorms, mainly after 3PM. These would be very isolated, and could be stronger with high winds and hail.

The weekend brings a host of pleasant bliss! Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower 70s. Another warming trend arrives next week. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 70s, with 80s returning Tuesday through late next week. Though most of the forecast is dry, there will be chances for isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday,

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece