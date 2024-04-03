Staying windy Wednesday night, more sun Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for April 3, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds stay blustery through the evening, gusting over 40 mph at times. Western and central Minnesota will keep a clear sky through the night. The Twin Cities and northwest Wisconsin will be partly cloudy. The big low pulls away just enough on Thursday to take the clouds with it. There will still be a bit of a breezy Thursday afternoon, but gusts only top out around 20 mph. If you are going to the Twins opener, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 40s for most of the time. Add in the wind, and you will want a decent jacket in the stands.

Highs keep climbing into the mid 50s on Friday, and should reach 60° in the Twin Cities Saturday. Sunday and Monday are trending toward wetter days. A very slow moving low will park itself over the Midwest late this weekend, and spin a few rounds of rain our way. If you want to do something outside this weekend, shoot for Saturday. Temperatures stay near or above average through the start of next week.