Staying windy, warm through Friday

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for October 17, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are caught between a very strong area of high pressure over the Ohio River Valley, and a long area of low pressure across the western United States. That is why it was so darn windy Thursday! Gusty south winds continue through Friday, reaching 30 to 35 mph at times. Despite more clouds moving in, the warm winds send highs into the low and mid 70s in the Twin Cities.

The clouds are along a cold front, and there will be at least some light rain across the state Friday and Saturday. Scattered showers are possible in northern and central Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening. Those showers slide south toward the Twin Cities overnight into Saturday morning. Don’t get too excited about a drought busting rain. I would be shocked if there was more than 0.10” in the metro. Some lucky cities in northwest Minnesota could get up to 0.25”.

Clouds break apart Saturday, and we start another warm, dry stretch. Highs could be near 80° from the Twin Cities to the south Sunday and Monday. With gusty southwest winds returning, the fire risk stays high early next week.