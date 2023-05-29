Staying warm on Memorial Day, Air Quality Alert in effect

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for May 28, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We close out the holiday weekend with more sun, more warm weather, and another Air Quality Alert in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. Air quality becomes poor Monday afternoon and evening. This could make it rough to be outside if you have heart or lung issues.

The dry holiday weekend continues for most of Minnesota. By Monday afternoon, isolated storms are possible in the western half of the state. Those do move east and weaken overnight, but some rain and thunder could hold together in the Twin Cities by early Tuesday morning. We will have more of these isolated or scattered storm chances every afternoon through the upcoming week. While no severe weather is expected, any storm that develops will be slow-moving, and could produce some locally heavy rain. There will be plenty of heat and moisture to fuel these storms. Highs will be around 90° every day, and it will be humid.