Staying dry and warm, getting windy Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for September 29, 2024 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

More summer weather continues Monday. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures return to the mid 80s across the Twin Cities metro. That front does not have much moisture with it. You will see more clouds around most of Minnesota Monday, and a few sprinkles are possible up north. If a city gets more than a hundredth of an inch of rain, I would be surprised. Behind the front, northwest winds drop highs into the seasonable mid and upper 60s Tuesday.

Since we are getting very dry, any windy day will mean a higher fire danger. Monday, the fire danger is higher across the western half of the state, where the air will be a bit drier. Then on Wednesday, expect more gusty, warm winds, and dangerous fire conditions in the southern half of the state. The second half of the week sees more dry weather, and highs in the 70s. Not quite summer, but definitely not fall weather.