Staying cold Monday night, warm-up begins Tuesday afternoon

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for December 18, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

This feels weird to say, but today was just the second day in December with a high temperature in the 20s. The cold air is not hanging around for much longer. Winds shift around to the south tonight, and bring us back into the mid 30s on Tuesday. We start another stretch in the 40s on Wednesday that continues through the pre-Christmas weekend. You can expect very few issues traveling if you are staying in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

There are two chances for rain as we head toward the end of the week and Christmas. The first is just a few light rain showers possible on Friday. Those should not cause any issues. A larger storm system moves into the Midwest Sunday night into Monday, aka Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. Widespread rain is likely, so the chances of a white Christmas in the Twin Cities is pretty much zero. However, there might be some snow on the north side of this system, across parts of central and northern Minnesota. That would be something to keep an eye on if you are doing any traveling locally on Christmas Day.