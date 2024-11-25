Starting the week with snow Monday morning

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for November 24, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin through Monday morning.

We start a busy travel week with a little snow in Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, most of the snow will fall before sunrise, and less than an inch of accumulation is possible. The earliest of morning commuters might have some slippery spots and a slower drive.

1 to 2 inches of snow is possible from Alexandria to Brainerd to Hinckley. From northern Pine County into the arrowhead, 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible, with locally higher totals in lake effect snow belts.

Temperatures slowly fall into the upper 20s and low 30s Monday afternoon, and wind chills drop into the single digits. That is the big theme through Thanksgiving week: Plenty of cold, and very little snow.

Scattered light snow showers are possible from time to time this week, but after Monday, no accumulating snow is expected. Any flakes will not impact local travel. However, by Thursday, wind chills drop into the 10s all day. If you are leaving for the holiday and coming back over the weekend, plan on arriving to wind chills near or below zero across most of Minnesota.