Springing into milder temperatures this weekend – Chris

Happy weekend to one and all! After a few clouds this morning, sunshine should return to Minnesota as temperatures increase as well. Highs will make it into the lower 40s this afternoon.

Sunday is a day that lives up to it’s name. I expect lots of sun, and this will be the true start to the warming trend as afternoon highs make it into the 50s.

If you like that warmth, there’s even more next week. Monday through Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds with highs into the 60s. In fact, some could hit 70° on Monday!

Our next chance for rain looks to be Thursday… IF dry air doesn’t push this system to our south. As this point, moisture is incredibly important. We need precipitation.

Enjoy the weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece