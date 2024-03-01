Chris says we’ll have spring-like weather to open the month of March

This weekend is the start to meteorological spring (the months of March through May), and it’ll feel like it with no doubt! Record high temperatures are in jeopardy through the weekend as highs make it into the 60s and potentially 70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday highs will top out around 61. The old record is 54 set back in 1923. Sunday’s forecast high is 70, and the old record is 65 set back in 1905.

A cold front arrives Sunday evening, and this could lead to a developing line of thunderstorms. As of now, my expectation is for storms to develop along and east of I-35, then track eastward into western Wisconsin. Though a few downpours, severe weather is NOT expected.

Next week is cooler, but not cold. A few rain or snow showers will be possible on Monday with highs in the lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain in the middle 40s. Clouds could increase by Thursday ahead of the next system to watch.

Enjoy this WARM weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece