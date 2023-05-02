Spring finally comes back to Ken’s forecast!
Good Tuesday morning!
Today we will finally take a big step forward to spring weather here in Minnesota!
The strong and cold winds which have been with us since last Friday are finally dying down just a bit today and now temperatures can begin to warm up.
Temperatures will rise to near 60-degrees today and the warming will continue tomorrow.
This week’s temperatures will warm to the 70-degree range with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.
By the Friday and the weekend, a few showers are possible.
The difference between this upcoming weekend and the one we just “enjoyed” is that temperatures will still rise to near 70-degrees both days!
Have a great day!
Ken