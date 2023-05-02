Spring finally comes back to Ken’s forecast!

Good Tuesday morning!

Today we will finally take a big step forward to spring weather here in Minnesota!

The strong and cold winds which have been with us since last Friday are finally dying down just a bit today and now temperatures can begin to warm up.

Temperatures will rise to near 60-degrees today and the warming will continue tomorrow.

This week’s temperatures will warm to the 70-degree range with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the Friday and the weekend, a few showers are possible.

The difference between this upcoming weekend and the one we just “enjoyed” is that temperatures will still rise to near 70-degrees both days!

Have a great day!

Ken