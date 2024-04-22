Spotty T-Showers possible 2pm-6pm Today.
Cloud and Sun Mix in the Twin Cities this Monday afternoon with Brief Spotty Thunder Showers possible at times between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. with the best chance in the Twin Cities for Thunder Showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in western Wisconsin. High temperatures this afternoon in the mid to upper 60s with Southwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Clear Skies with Lighter West Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows by Sunrise ( 6:14 a.m. ) Tuesday in the low to mid 40s.
JONATHAN YUHAS