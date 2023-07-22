Spotty storms possible into Sunday, poor air quality for some in Minnesota

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for July 22, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for central and northern Minnesota from Saturday evening through Monday afternoon.

Isolated rain and storms continue to push south across Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A few could have gusty winds and small hail through Saturday evening. Overnight, there could be some areas of fog, especially in the places that got some locally heavy rain earlier in the day. Spotty storms are still possible on Sunday afternoon, mainly along and north of I-94. Another weak wave rolls through the state Sunday night, again with a few isolated showers and storms that could linger into Monday morning.

The bigger weather story Sunday and Monday could be lower air quality across central and northern Minnesota. An Air Quality alert is in effect for those parts of the state from now through Monday evening. More wildfire smoke will make the air quality poor both days. If you have heart or lung issues, limit your time outside, and don’t do anything physically demanding.

A heat wave is likely during the upcoming week. Expect highs in the 90s Monday through Friday, and sweaty dew points in the 60s, potentially in the 70s. The two worst days for the heat will be Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 90s are possible both days, but when you factor in the humidity, it could feel like 100° to 105°. Start making plans now to keep the very young, the very old, and your pets safe through this brutal stretch of heat.