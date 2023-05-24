Spotty sprinkles possible Wednesday night into Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for May 24, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a big difference in temperatures from northwest Wisconsin through western Minnesota. A cold front stalled out just north of the Twin Cities, separating 50s and 60s to the north and east, from the 70s and 80s to the south and west. Behind the front, there are a few light rain showers from about Hinckley to Ladysmith, and those continue into the evening. In the Twin Cities, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. There might be a sprinkle here or there through early Thursday morning.

That will be the last mention of rain for a while! A large ridge of high pressure develops across the northern Plains and Great Lakes through the rest of the week. The forecast trend continues to keep that ridge over Minnesota longer and longer. That means you can expect a predominantly dry and warm Memorial Day weekend. Once we start getting into next week, the ridge starts to break down, and summertime storms return to the forecast.