Spotty Showers and T-Storms Today then Sunshine on Monday.

T-Storms with Heavy Rainfall will stay south of the Twin Cities Today mainly along a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato and points south to the Minnesota/Iowa border. Scattered Showers and T-Storms will lift farther north this morning into the south Metro south of the Minnesota River. Showers and T-Storms at times are possible in the Twin Cities into this evening but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting is expected in the Twin Cities and suburbs north of the downtown areas will possibly remain Dry Today.

Monday starts out with Patchy Fog then Sunny to Partly Cloudy and nice with highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be Warm and Dry then Scattered T-Storms moving into the area Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday morning. Strong T-Storms will be possible Thursday evening and into Friday.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers and T-Storms is 90%.

HIGH: 75 Degrees.

Wind: East at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Showers and T-Storms ending by 12 a.m. then Decreasing Clouds with Patchy Fog. Chance for Showers and T-Storms ending by 12 a.m. is 70%.

LOW: 64 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Patchy Fog in the morning otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 83 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 63 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………….84 / 65 Sunny & Pleasant.

WEDNESDAY………………….84 / 65 Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY……………………..84 / 65 Partly Cloudy, Muggy with Scattered T-Storms in the evening. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 50%.

FRIDAY…………………………..85 / 67 Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

SATURDAY……………………..76 / 66 AM Showers/T-Storms then Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers & T-Storms is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 64 and 82

JONATHAN YUHAS