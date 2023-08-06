Spotty Showers and T-Storms Today then Sunshine on Monday.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

T-Storms with Heavy Rainfall will stay south of the Twin Cities Today mainly along a line from Redwood Falls to Mankato and points south to the Minnesota/Iowa border.  Scattered Showers and T-Storms will lift farther north this morning into the south Metro south of the Minnesota River.  Showers and T-Storms at times are possible in the Twin Cities into this evening but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting is expected in the Twin Cities and suburbs north of the downtown areas will possibly remain Dry Today. 

Monday starts out with Patchy Fog then Sunny to Partly Cloudy and nice with highs in the low to mid 80s.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be Warm and Dry then Scattered T-Storms moving into the area Thursday evening, Friday and Saturday morning.  Strong T-Storms will be possible Thursday evening and into Friday.  

TODAY: 

Mainly  Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Scattered  Showers  and   T-Storms  is  90%.

HIGH:  75  Degrees. 

Wind:  East  at 5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Cloudy  with  Showers  and  T-Storms  ending  by  12  a.m.  then  Decreasing  Clouds  with  Patchy  Fog.  Chance  for  Showers  and  T-Storms  ending  by  12  a.m.  is  70%.

LOW:   64  Degrees.

Wind:  Light  Winds.

MONDAY:

Patchy  Fog  in  the  morning  otherwise  Sunny  to  Partly  Cloudy. 

HIGH:  83  Degrees.  

Wind:  Northwest  at 5 to  10  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   63  Degrees.

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………….84 / 65  Sunny & Pleasant.

WEDNESDAY………………….84 / 65  Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY……………………..84 / 65  Partly Cloudy, Muggy with Scattered T-Storms in the evening.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 50%.

FRIDAY…………………………..85 / 67  Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms & some could be Strong.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 50%. 

SATURDAY……………………..76 / 66  AM Showers/T-Storms then Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon.  Chance for AM Showers & T-Storms is 30%. 

The average low and high for the extended period is 64 and 82

