Spotty shower chances dropping as heat builds this week – Chris

Good Monday evening to one and all! I hope the day has treated you well, and for those who got caught in a quick downpour (I saw some of you), better luck next time with the splash and dash game. Splash and dash showers and storms this evening will turn off as the sunsets. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow is a rinse and repeat kind of day. Once again, it’ll be dry to start. Sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon, then those shower chances bubble up once again headed toward sunset. Wednesday? Well, just look at Monday and Tuesday! We do look to dry out later in the week, but temperatures and humidity will increase as well! By Saturday, we have another shot at hitting our first 90 degree day of the year, and we could make it into the low 90s by Sunday. Just keep in mind, with the humidity, the heat index will be a major factor for only the second time this summer.

Enjoy the evening! Stay cool, and try not to get caught off guard with our splashers and dashers tomorrow! 😉

– Meteorologist Chris Reece