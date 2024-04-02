Spotty rain Tuesday afternoon, more slushy snow overnight

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for April 2, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of southern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Wednesday. Wind gusts from 45 to 50 mph are possible through most of the day into the evening.

Light snow continues across western Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, mixing in with rain at times. In central and western Minnesota, isolated downpours of rain and snow are possible late in the afternoon through the evening. Some of these could hold together to get into the Twin Cities, but those chances are lower in the metro. Overnight, more snow will wrap back toward Minnesota. If you live east of I-35, you could wake up to another coating of slush on the grass. Cities like Menomonie and Rice Lake might have closer to 2 inches of snow, and possibly some slush on the roads.

The other big story is the wind. North winds will gust from 45 to 50 mph at times across southern Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. After dinner tonight, it would be a good idea to bring in any outdoor furniture that could blow around in the wind. The breeze gets a little lighter on Thursday, and then calms down on Friday. Overall, this large low producing the snow and wind has slowed down over the Great Lakes. That will hold back the anticipated warm-up later this week. Highs will still get into the 50s by Thursday and Friday, with some 60s possible this weekend.