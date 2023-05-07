Spotty rain, storm chances continue early this week

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 7, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A quick recap on the severe weather Saturday evening if you missed it: There were four tornadoes in southwest Minnesota. Two were south of Prinsburg in Kandiyohi County, one east of Granite Falls in Renville County, and one north of Madison in Lac Qui Parle County. The one east of Granite Falls was the only tornado that produced minor damage, while the other three were in fields.

There are going to be several chances for isolated storms through the first half of this week. Most of these would be during off-peak hours, meaning they would be after sunset or early in the morning. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Warmer weather pushes in by midweek, sending highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A meandering low will stagger across the middle of the country through the second half of the week. These cut-off lows are incredibly difficult to forecast, and they do cause rain and storms. Right now, the best chances for rain later this week will be Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday morning. The trend for Mother’s Day would be wetter in the morning and drier in the afternoon, but I cannot promise a completely dry day for mom.