Spotty, light rain showers continue Wednesday night

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for October 18, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A few light rain showers are possible from time to time Wednesday evening and overnight. As they have been most of today, they will be light and brief. On Thursday, any chances for rain shift east and northeast of the Twin Cities into northwest Wisconsin. In western Minnesota, more sun is likely tomorrow, with highs returning to the low 60s. Clouds should keep the Twin Cities in the upper 50s.

Another clipper low will quickly move through the Great Lakes on Friday. Light rain showers are possible north of a Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Rice Lake line. South of there, highs climb into the low and mid 60s with plenty of sun. The remainder of the weekend will be pleasant and dry, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast through the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be wet days, and some parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin could pick up more than an inch of rain.