Spotty AM T-Showers then Cloud & Sun Mix

Spotty Showers and T-Storms will move through the west Metro west of downtown Minneapolis mainly over Lake Minnetonka from now until 10 a.m. Cloudy this morning in the Twin Cities with Patchy Fog then Cloud and Sun Mix this afternoon with an Isolated T-Storm possible. Highs Today in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and decreasing humidity during the late afternoon.

Partly Cloudy and Low Humidity on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s then Sunny and Warmer on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds picking up Friday along with Increasing humidity and temperatures with highs in the mid 80s and dew point temperatures into the Muggy mid 60s. Weekend will bring Hot and Humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and heat index values near 90 degrees Saturday and low to mid 90s Sunday. Spotty T-Storms will be possible Sunday evening into Monday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS