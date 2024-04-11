Some Sun & Spotty T-Showers this afternoon.

Twin Cities on the edge or Rain Showers for the early afternoon hours with the Rain Showers mainly along a line from Montevideo to Mankato to Rochester and points south to the Iowa border. Spotty Brief Thunder Showers will be possible at times in the Twin Cities between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with Sunshine and Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph in-between any Thunder Showers this afternoon.

Friday starts Breezy with some Clouds in the morning then Sunny and Breezy in the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.

Weekend will be Nice with Sunshine both Saturday and Sunday and highs both days into the 70s.

Warm again Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s then chance for T-Storms Monday evening and some could be Strong.

TODAY: ( Tornado Drill with Civil Defense Siren Test at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. )

Breezy with Mix of Clouds and Sun and Spotty Showers and Thunder Showers possible between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Chance for Showers and Thunder Showers is 70%.

HIGH: 59 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy and Breezy with Scattered Showers until 10 p.m. Chance for Scattered Showers until 10 p.m. is 70%.

LOW: 38 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy in the morning otherwise Sunny and Breezy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 40 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SATURDAY…………..75 / 54 Sunny & Warmer.

SUNDAY…………..…75 / 55 Hazy Sunshine.

MONDAY………..….77 / 58 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm with Scattered T-Storms in the evening & some could be Strong. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the evening is 80%.

TUESDAY…………….66 / 48 Cloud & Sun Mix & Breezy with Scattered T-Storms. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

WEDNESDAY………62 / 49 Cloudy with Scattered AM Showers then Cloud & Sun Mix in the afternoon. Chance for AM Showers is 60%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 38 and 57 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS