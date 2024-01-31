Some cities have already set new record highs Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for January 31, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

By noon today, the Twin Cities have tied the record high of 46°. St. Cloud already has a new record high by midday. Highs are on their way to the low and mid 50s for the southern half of Minnesota and parts of northwest Wisconsin. There could be a couple cities near the Minnesota River that hit 60°. When the sun goes down, more fog is likely, and some will be locally dense from the Twin Cities to the south. Winds shift to the northeast on Thursday, bringing highs back to the mid and upper 40s.

There are some minor changes to the weekend forecast. We have been keeping a small chance for a sprinkle in the forecast on Saturday, but that should stay more toward the Plains. High pressure moves across the Great Lakes, and it is trending toward being strong enough to keep Minnesota dry. However, we will have more clouds around Saturday into Sunday. Despite the clouds, highs will be in the mid to upper 40s this weekend through early next week.